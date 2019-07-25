All rivers except Kabul in normal flow: FFC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Federal Flood Commission ( FFC ) Thursday said all rivers were in normal flow except the River Kabul , which continued to run in low flood at "Warsak-Nowshera Reach." According to the FFC 's daily weather and flood situation report, the seasonal low was prevailing over Northern Balochistan and its trough was extending Northeastwards. While, Arabian Sea moist currents are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 5000 feet.

During next 24 hours, the commission forecast widespread thunderstorm and rain, moderate to heavy intensity with very heavy falls at scattered places, over upper catchments of all major rivers including Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sahiwal, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and Bannu Divisions. Whereas, scattered thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls are expected in eastern parts of Balochistan and Dera Ghazi Khan Division of Punjab.

For next 48 hours, the Flood Forecasting Division Lahore predicted widespread rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity at scattered places over the upper catchments of all major rivers, North-Northeastern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While, scattered thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls over Eastern Balochistan and Dera Ghazi Khan Division of Punjab.

"Wet spell is likely to decrease from July 27. Monsoon currents are also likely to affect Southern Sindh from July 28 which may cause Moderate toy Heavy rains in Southern Sindh." As a result of predicted rainfall, high to exceptionally high flood in river Jhelum upstream of Mangla reservoir (Category-I Flood), high to very high flood in river Chenab besides medium to high flood in rivers Indus and Kabul was expected.

Medium to high flood in nullahs and tributaries of all rivers including Balochistan, in river Ravi (at Jassar) and hill torrents of DG Khan Division is expected.

All concerned authorities especially Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, District Disaster Management Authorities, Provincial Irrigation Departments have been advised to remain fully alert, watch the weather and developing flood situation.

The FFC also asked them to ensure issuance of timely warnings to the communities of low lying areas, day and night patrolling of vulnerable and critical river locations and prompt precautionary measures aims at avoiding loss of precious human lives and damage to private and public property including irrigation, river training and flood protection infrastructure.