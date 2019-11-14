All roads of Islamabad being opened: says IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Thursday appreciated the performance of policemen from Islamabad as well as other districts during the sit-in and informed about immediate opening of all roads of Islamabad.

Talking to media persons after visit of various points on Kashmir Highway, he said that law enforces ensured effective security around sensitive places along with participants of sit-in during the last 15 days. "All of them deserve appreciation especially DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who supervised all arrangements," he maintained. Other police officials including DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Traffic), SP (Safe City), SP (Industrial Area) and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The IGP also lauded the services of other security personnel from Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and other districts who assisted a lot during the security duties.

He also thanked the senior police officials of Islamabad police who gave him useful tips to ensure effective security.

"The morale of Islamabad police was very much high from the first day. I am proud of heading this force and thankful to all policemen who excellently accomplished responsibility of normal policing along with security duties," the IGP maintained.

Islamabad police chief also thanked media men over their responsible reporting and highlighting the facts.

To a question, he said that action would be taken as per law against those who forcefully tried to block roads in Islamabad. It is our prime responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, the IGP said and also thanked citizens of Islamabad for their cooperation with police during period of sit-in.