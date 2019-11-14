UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Roads Of Islamabad Being Opened: Says IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:19 PM

All roads of Islamabad being opened: says IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Thursday appreciated the performance of policemen from Islamabad as well as other districts during the sit-in and informed about immediate opening of all roads of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Thursday appreciated the performance of policemen from Islamabad as well as other districts during the sit-in and informed about immediate opening of all roads of Islamabad.

Talking to media persons after visit of various points on Kashmir Highway, he said that law enforces ensured effective security around sensitive places along with participants of sit-in during the last 15 days. "All of them deserve appreciation especially DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who supervised all arrangements," he maintained. Other police officials including DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, SSP (Traffic), SP (Safe City), SP (Industrial Area) and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The IGP also lauded the services of other security personnel from Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and other districts who assisted a lot during the security duties.

He also thanked the senior police officials of Islamabad police who gave him useful tips to ensure effective security.

"The morale of Islamabad police was very much high from the first day. I am proud of heading this force and thankful to all policemen who excellently accomplished responsibility of normal policing along with security duties," the IGP maintained.

Islamabad police chief also thanked media men over their responsible reporting and highlighting the facts.

To a question, he said that action would be taken as per law against those who forcefully tried to block roads in Islamabad. It is our prime responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens, the IGP said and also thanked citizens of Islamabad for their cooperation with police during period of sit-in.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rangers Police Visit Traffic Media All From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi witness exchange of sig ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Citizen Portal issues list of top 10 offi ..

6 minutes ago

Rabi says she was looking reasonable answer during ..

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi hold official meeting

36 minutes ago

Russian Central Bank Expects Inflation in 2019 to ..

17 minutes ago

Men Volleyball event enter into semi-final stages

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.