All Roads Open For Traffic In City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 07:58 PM

All roads open for traffic in city

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan on Wednesday said that all the highways of Rawalpindi were open for smooth flow of traffic

CTO said that all Traffic Police Officers were in the field to maintain traffic flow and additional personnel were also deployed where necessary.

He said, "All the officials are performing their duties with dedication. In case of traffic diversion special arrangements have been made for alternative routes." "The traffic situation is being broadcast on FM88.6 and on official social media pages.""Citizens shall leave earlier to reach their destination to avoid any traffic mess," he added.

