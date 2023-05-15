All roads open for vehicular traffic: CTP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :All city roads including Murree Road are open for vehicular traffic and traffic is normal on the main arteries, said a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman here on Monday.

Due to the rallies of the political parties, there is unusual traffic pressure on Murree Road, he said, adding, but the Traffic police officers and Traffic Wardens are present in the field and monitoring all the arrangements.

Traffic officials are maintaining the normal flow of traffic on the main roads, said, City Traffic Officer, Taimoor Khan.

Special arrangements regarding alternate routes in case of traffic diversion have also been made, he informed.

Information about the traffic situation is being provided to the citizens on FM 88.6 and official social media pages, the CTO said.

He advised the citizens to travel with 15 to 20 minutes extra time to reach their destination on time and avoid any problems.