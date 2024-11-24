All Roads Open In Lahore: Azma Bukhari
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said on Sunday that all roads and most markets were open in Lahore, and normal life was going on, while markets are also open in most places in Lahore.
Azma Bokhari visited different areas of the city including Laxmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Haji Camp, Railway Station, Lorry Adda, Minar-e-Pakistan and Azadi flyover.
The minister also visited the Walled City, The Mall road, GPO Chowk and Charing Cross chowk. She reviewed the traffic movement and law and order situation in Lahore.
Apparently referring to the PTI, Azma Bukhari said the people of Punjab had rejected the 'chaos' party. "I have not seen a single revolutionary of the PTI in Lahore; the leadership of the PTI was also found nowhere in Lahore," she said.
