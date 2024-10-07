Open Menu

All Roads Reopened For Traffic In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 07, 2024 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Traffic in Islamabad has returned to normal, with all major roads now open following earlier disruptions due to protests. The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have confirmed that routes across the city are operational.

According to ITP statement SSP Traffic along with all traffic officers, are present on the roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said traffic officers are actively engaged in maintaining the flow of traffic and assisting citizens.

Citizens can also get traffic updates by contacting 1915 or tuning into FM 92.4 for real-time information, he said.

He said Rawat T-Cross has been opened to traffic in both directions.

Korang Chowk has also been cleared and reopened for vehicles from both sides he said.

He said Khanna Pul is now open for traffic in both directions, ensuring smooth flow in this area.

Faizabad and Murree Road, along with the Expressway, have been cleared, and traffic is now moving freely in both directions, he added.

He said Peshawar Mor and Golra Mor are both open for traffic from both directions.

Traffic has resumed at 26 Number Chungi and Motorway Link Road in both directions, he said.

He added Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed Road is now fully operational in both directions.

He said Iran Avenue has been opened to traffic in both directions.

The route from Khanna Pul to Lehtrar Road is also open for vehicles on both sides, he said.

He said Srinagar Highway at G-14 is now open, and traffic is flowing smoothly in both directions.

He said Seventeen-Mile Toll Plaza at Bhara Kahu has been reopened, allowing traffic to pass freely on both sides.

Katti Pahari GT Road is now operational, with traffic moving in both directions, he added.

He said Zero Point and Khayaban Chowk have also been reopened for traffic in both directions.

Citizens can use Margalla Road to access the Red Zone, as all entry points have been cleared.

