All Schools Closed As Fiji Braces More Rain, Flooding

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SUVA, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) --:All schools in Fiji were closed on Monday as a heavy rain warning is in force and some parts of the western side of the main island Viti Levu remain flooded.

The category 4 tropical cyclone Kevin lies to the far South of Fiji and is gradually moving southeast. Meanwhile, the associated active trough of low pressure with cloud and rain continues to affect the Fiji islands, according to local media.

A flash flood warning is now in force for low-lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas adjacent to Rakiraki, Nasivi and Ba Rivers, and areas from Sigatoka to Rakiraki.

All parents and guardians are advised to keep track of the weather news, as teachers and students are advised to stay at home and keep safe.

With some areas experiencing flooding from overnight, particularly in the west, more heavy rain is expected to affect parts of the country from Monday afternoon, said the Fiji Meteorological office.

