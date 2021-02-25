All schools will be back to regular from March 1: Shafqat Mahmood

(@fidahassanain)

The Federal Minister says that restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes were only till Feb 28.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) All schools would be back to regular 5 day classes from Monday March 1, Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood said on Thursday.

Taking to twitter, Shafqat Mahmood made this announcement.

He wrote: “Important announcement. All schools will go back to regular 5 day classes from Monday March 1. Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28.

This is tough regular routine again for the children but there is a good news for them.

Now no more corporal punishment at schools.

Taking to twitter, renowned singer Shehzad Roy said that the children must go to schools but now they should not worried about any punishment because a law had been passed. In his video message, the singer sensitized the children.

He ays that the law has been passed for the care of children and no one could even touch them at the schools.

Previously, Corporal punishment was prevalent in all public and private schools and even many of the law makers might have gone such condition during their childhood at schools.