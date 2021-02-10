All sectors contribute in fight against Covid-19 : CJCSC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Wednesday said all the relevant sectors of the country contributed in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

He was addressing the national seminar on "Global, Strategic and Socio-Economic Impacts of COVID-19 and Pakistan" organized by Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) at National Defence University (NDU), a press release said.

CJCSC General Nadeem Raza, in his keynote address, dilated upon the need to formulate appropriate responses and strategies emerging from the issues other than the traditional security concerns.

The CJCSC thanked President NDU and ISSRA for organizing the seminar that enabled to study the intricate challenges of the present time and to come up with innovative solutions for the national effort.