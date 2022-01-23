All sectors of country showing positive indicators: Ali Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Sunday said every sector of the country was showing positive indicators as the growth rate of the national economy was improving.

Talking to a private news channel, he said foreign remittances were increasing,exports were enhancing, agriculture was flourishing as farmers were getting bumper crops and their rates due to prudent policies of the incumbent government.

He said the present government was answerable for three years but not 70 years old issues and decades based issues could not resolve in few years.

The SAPM said no body was asking to Sindh government which had remained deprived there people from basic necessities till date, adding people of the province were purchasing sugar and wheat in expensive rate as compared to other parts of the country.

Replying to a question, he said it was the first government which had introduced single national curriculum in the country and further work was underway in this regard.

He urged that media should play positive role and avoid to publish fake news.