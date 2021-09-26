UrduPoint.com

All Sects Enjoying Equal Rights In Pakistan: Qadri

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 08:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Pir Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Sunday said that all the minorities were enjoying equal right across the country and no one would be allowed to propagate against the nation under the cover of minorities' rights.

There is fully religious freedom in Pakistan and every citizen has the right to live without any fear and terror.

He expressed these views while addressing an interfaith reconciliation conference organized by the Ministry of Religious Affairs in Peshawar as a special guest. The event was attended by a large number of religious leaders and youth of all faiths.

Dr Pir Muhammad Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he played role of a bridge among all sects and religions, adding, by the grace of the Almighty, the distances among them have turned into good relationship.

The minority communities were satisfied with measures taken by the government such as reconstruction of their worship places, scholarships for children, dowry for girls and increase in minority quota in jobs.

Our government has built Kartarpur, the largest center of the Sikh religion, and exempted Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world from visa restrictions so that Sikh pilgrims could come to Kartarpur to perform their religious rituals, he added.

He said the people of all religions living in Pakistan are same nationals and will work together for the development of the country.

Bishop Peshawar Bishop Humphrey Sarfraz Peter, Member National Assembly Sarup Singh, Member Provincial Assembly Ravi Kumar, Member Provincial Assembly Wilson Wazir, Hindu Leader Haroon Sarab Dayal, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi, Mufi Gulzar Ahmad Naeemi, Maulana Qari Rohullah Madani and Dr Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor also addressed the gathering.

