All Security Institutions Committed To Flush Out Terrorism: Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 11:23 PM

All security institutions committed to flush out terrorism: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said that all security institutions are committed to flush out terrorism from this country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday said that all security institutions are committed to flush out terrorism from this country. India is sponsoring and funding the defunct organizations to spread terrorism in Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel. Intelligence based operation is continuing in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region to root out terrorism, he said.

Commenting on security issues in KP, he said that provincial government of KP should change the attitude and form consensus so that collective efforts could be made to wipe out menace of terrorism from FATA and KP areas.

He said that the world has acknowledged that Pakistan is a big victim of terrorism. He said that India is sponsoring terrorist organizations

to sabotage peace in Pakistan. He said India tried to make the Kashmir issue as a regional problem. Kashmir has become an international level issue due

to diplomatic efforts of Pakistan, he said. Pakistan has achieved success on diplomatic fronts, he added.

