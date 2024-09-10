All Segment Of Society Condemn Filthy Language Of PTI Leaders In Public Meeting: Rana
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said that all segment of society have condemned the filthy language used by the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), in the recent public meeting.
The judiciary should take notice of undemocratic attitude and violent speeches of the PTI leaders, he said while
talking to a private television channel.
The PTI is not a political party, he said, adding that the members of PTI are spreading violence through their speeches
in the public meeting. It is a matter of serious concern for everyone and judiciary, he said.
In reply to a question about Ali Amin Gandapur's statement for breaking jail to release the founder of PTI, he said that the behavior and attitude shown by the leader of KPK is completely regrettable.
