All segment of society to support armed forces to wipe out terrorism in Balochistan: Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday said that people belonging to all segment of society

will support armed forces to root out menace of terrorism from Balochistan region.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, "No one is allowed to sabotage peace of Balochistan province. "

In reply to a question, he said, every citizen holds right to protest but violating law and order situation through protest demonstration would not be allowed at any cost.

Strict measures would be taken against those who found involved in blocking the roads of Balochistan, he warned.

To a question about terrorists groups, he said, we have made requests to Afghan authorities on many occasions to control the defunct organizations operating from Afghan soil to disturb peace in Balochistan. To another question about road projects, he said, we welcome construction of dual line from Chaman to Karachi.