All Segments Must Change Their Mindset For Speedy Economic Revival: FCCI President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) All patriotic segments including the bureaucracy and business community must change their mindset for the expeditious economic revival of Pakistan, said Rehan Naseem Bharara, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

Addressing participants in the 37th Senior Management Course of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar, he introduced Faisalabad and the FCCI in addition to explaining the overall economic situation in the country.

He also responded to queries of the participants and said that textile is the iconic representation of Faisalabad but its industrial portfolio has been entirely changed during the last two decades with diversification.

"Now Faisalabad has a car assembly plant, in addition to the state-of-the-art pharmaceutical, food, confectionary, diaper and tile units which are not only catering to the domestic needs but are also exporting the surplus production", he said and endorsed the "Economic Transformation Plan" which has potential to enhance exports up to $100bn by formulating tangible policies in consultation with the genuine stakeholders.

He underlined the need for consistent policies to achieve the ultimate objective of sustainable economic growth.

He appreciated the efforts of the Federal Finance Minister and the SIFC for the revival of the economy.

Coordinator Captain (retired) Khalid Mahmood offered vote of thanks on behalf of the NIPA Peshawar while President FCCI Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara and Chief Instructor NIPA Peshawar Mr. Tariq Bakhtiar exchanged shields of their respective organizations.

The participants were also decorated with FCCI pins issued to mark the 50 Years of Excellence of this elected trade body.

