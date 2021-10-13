All services of E&T restored in Rwp region

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Excise Punjab's suspended services have been restored on Wednesday in Rawalpindi region after the internet fault was rectified.

All the services of Punjab Excise Department have been resumed in Rawalpindi region which were suspended due to internet cable fault.

The services were restored and on Wednesday the online work continued as usual in all Excise offices across Punjab including Rawalpindi region.

Director, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Rawalpindi Division, Tanveer Abbas Gondal told APP that after the breakdown of internet, all the services were restored as per normal throughout the division.

