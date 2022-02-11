All set for 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to be held on Feb 13

All arrangements for the third Commissioner Karachi City Marathon have been finalized here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :All arrangements for the third Commissioner Karachi City Marathon have been finalized here on Friday.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon will inaugurate the Marathon on February 13, that would begin from Moin Khan academy (MKA) at 10am.

The participants would begin the race at MKA and after passing through Khayaban-e-Tipu, crossing Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue, stretches to Khayaban-e-Ittehad; the participants would be required to lead back to the MKA.

The male and female participants would need to cover 10 and six kilometres, respectively.

Registration for the marathon is being carried out at the Commissioner Office while registration will also be performed at the Moin Khan Academy by 7 a.m on the day of the event.

The marathon is open to everyone and registration could also be made through at https://apcp-pak.live/online_registration/.

Separate contests would be held for the participants below the age of 19 years, those between 19 and 29 years of age, and people aged above 29 years in both men and women categories. Separate contests would also be held for the aged and differently-abled persons.

The event is expecting the participation of foreign diplomats, parliamentarians, businessmen, industrialists, dignitaries and a large number of political and social personalities.

The advertising banners and steamers are displayed all over the city while handbills are distributed among the people regarding the marathon in different parts of the city.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will distribute the prizes at the closing ceremony on the day.

Reception camps would be set up along the track of the marathon to serve water and food as well as facilitate the participants with first aid and shuttle services.