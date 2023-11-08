All set for 8th Thal desert jeep rally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) All arrangements have been finalized for 8th Thal desert jeep rally which will start from Head Muhammad Wala tomorrow November 9.

A briefing was given to regional manager TDCP Ashar Iqbal regarding jeep rally arrangements.

He said that activities have been started at the roundabout 200 kilometres track and added that not only players but the spectators would also be amused by the memorable event this year.

Prominent players from different cities of the country have started reaching the Thal desert to participate in the Jeep rally.

Jeep racers and fans along with their guests and technical teams established a city of tents around Changa Manga tail while Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) also deployed its staff.

Registration and tagging of participating vehicles as well as technical examination and medical check-up of drivers-navigators would be made on November 9.

The qualifying round would be held on November 10, the stock category race on November 11 and the race for the pre-paired and women categories on November 12.

Likewise, the musical night and prize distribution ceremony would be held at Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh on the same night.

A computerized track has been prepared for the 8th Thal Jeep rally.

According to the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP), international standards have been kept in mind in the preparation of the computerized track.

A video of the entire track will be made after the preparation of the track which will be given to the players participating in the race who will also upload it in their cars.

The motor race players said that the use of such advanced technology in Pakistan was an appreciable initiative of the TDCP.