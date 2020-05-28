UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Set For Aerial Spray To Control Locust Summer Breading, Says Secretary Agriculture Wasif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 08:44 PM

All set for aerial spray to control locust summer breading, says Secretary Agriculture Wasif

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that spray would be made by helicopter to control summer breading of locust and all set in this regard

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed said that spray would be made by helicopter to control summer breading of locust and all set in this regard.

He said that locust is second natural calamity after Covid-19 and agricultural department was taking all measures to control it.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Secretary Agriculture Wasif Khursheed said that teams consisted on agriculture, PDMA, Pak Army and District administration officials and staff were participating in surveillance and control operation of locust.

Wasif said that big locust swarms entered in Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khoshab and Jhung districts from KPK.

While swarm of locust entered in Rajanpur and DG Khan districts from Balochistan. He informed that now locust swarms were travelling to Cholistan, Rajisthan and Thar areas after passing through Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Vehari, Rajanpur, Rahimyar, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and DG Khan.

He said that all preparations have been made about surveillance and control in Cholistan.

He said that operational activities against locust had continued during Eid-ul-Fitre holidays.

He said that the crops were remained safe in Punjab due to timely initiatives and better strategy by agriculture department. He informed that they had completed surveillance of over 9.5 million acres land so far. He said that over 50000 litres pesticide spray had been applied on over 350,000 acres affected land to control locust so far.

Wasif Khursheed said that over 20000 litres pesticide stock was available while 50000 litres more would be procured in next few days.

He said that over 2000 spray machines of various categories were also available.

He said that activities by all departments concerned would continue till complete eradication of locust.

He said that monitoring of these activities was also being ensured on daily basis.

Related Topics

Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Punjab Holidays Agriculture Thar Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khanewal Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Vehari Cholistan All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Police reopens driving schools, licencing ..

30 minutes ago

Saudi Crown Prince discusses oil markets stability ..

30 minutes ago

RTA offers 300 distinctive 4 and 5-digit number pl ..

31 minutes ago

West Indies' Roach eager to tour England despite v ..

53 seconds ago

Coronavirus test and trace system begins in Englan ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.