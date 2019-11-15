UrduPoint.com
All Set For Aiwan-e-Quaid Music Night On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 02:10 PM

All set for Aiwan-e-Quaid music night on Saturday

An evening of melody and entertainment is going to take place in the federal Capital on November 16 for the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :An evening of melody and entertainment is going to take place in the Federal Capital on November 16 for the residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

A folk-cum modern music festival will be held at Aiwan-e-Quaid Gallery at 6:45pm on Saturday, a press release received here said.

Amir Sitar Maestro, Farman Gilgit-Balti Drums, Shaukat Bhangra Dholi, DI Butt Folk EDM, internationally renowned Rapper Adil Omar and DJ Saxophone artists from Europe and Tayla Moss are the performers of the event.

The event is being organized by the H2H foundation.

