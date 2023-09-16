Open Menu

All Set For Annual Na'at Khawani Contest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2023 | 10:02 PM

The preparations are nearly complete for the upcoming annual provincial Na'at Khawani competition, scheduled to take place at the Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum Auditorium of Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Tuesday.

The competition is open to participants in four distinct categories, encompassing both male and female contestants. In the first category, male contestants under the age of fifteen will compete.

The second category is designated for male Na'at Khawans between the ages of fifteen and twenty-five. Similarly, the third category welcomes female Na'at Khawans up to the age of fifteen, while the fourth category is for female contestants aged 15 to 25.

Those who emerge victorious in the provincial Na'at competition will earn the opportunity to advance for the national competition, which will be hosted at Radio Pakistan headquarters in Islamabad.

