All set for anti polio campaign in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Announcing a five-day anti-polio campaign in northern Sindh including Sukkur from August 22, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed inaugurated the drive by administering polio drops to some children at district headquarters hospital on Monday.

Speaking to the officials concerned, DC Sukkur appealed to people to extend cooperation to the vaccinators and other members of the teams who would visit each and every house to administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

Moreover, Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Tuesday has directed the health department staff to ensure maximum coverage and closely monitor the situation to help make the campaign a success.

He said all the teams formed for Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur districts must make sure that no under-five child was left out during the three day drive.

In Khairpur, DC Saifullah Abro presided over a meeting at the District Council Hall to review the arrangements made for the campaign. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Aziz Abro, and officials of relevant departments. The deputy commissioner asked the officials to ensure a maximum coverage on a war-footing to help the government eliminate polio from the country.

In Kashmore-Kandhkot, the deputy commissioner Munawar Ali Muthiani, held a meeting with officials of People's Primary Healthcare Initiative (PPHI) and directed the officials and staff to keep a close watch on polio cases in particular while providing medical treatment to patients.

In Ghotki, Deputy Commissioner will inaugurate the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to some children at the District Headquarters Hospital on Aug 22 (Monday) Speaking to the senior officials of health and education departments, heads of vaccinators teams and other staff, DC Ghotki issued strict directives regarding a maximum coverage and said that each and every vaccinated child should be given the finger-marking so that no child up to the age of five years was left out.

The DC also held meetings with heads of various union councils to discuss arrangements for the polio campaign.

The Noshehro Feroze district health officer on Tuesday also announced that a five day anti-polio campaign across the district would be launched on Monday. The health officer appealed to parents and guardians of children under five years of age to cooperate with the vaccination teams visiting their houses.

He also advised parents and guardians of small children to ensure completing the general vaccination courses of their babies to save them from fatal diseases.