KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : All arrangements have been finalized for the largest cattle market setup at around 700 acres of land nearby Sohrab goth here to facilitate the masses and livestock traders in sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in connection with the holy festival Eid-ul-Azha falls on the 10th day of Islamic month of Zilhajj.

As many as 48 blocks have been planned in the cattle market for the animals include six VVIP blocks and 22 VIP blocks, eight blocks for cow, four blocks for camels and eight general blocks.

A special food zone will also be established in the cattle market for convenience of the people.

Around 200,000 to 250,000 sacrificial animals include goats, sheep, cows, bulls, camels buffaloes, goat, camel are expected to brought in the cattle market. Besides, animals of the livestock traders, the domesticated animals will also be brought in the market.

Special arrangements are also being made to protect the sacrificial animals and traders in case of the rain.

Temporary hotels, drinking water stalls and electricity generators are also being arranged for visitors and traders of livestock.

The ground has already been leveled with the help of heavy machinery and 300 toilets have been planned in the cattle market.

SITE for parking arrangements have also allocated to ensure smooth flow of regular traffic as the police personnel of Malir Traffic police will be assigned duties to regulate the traffic.

It may be noted here that the health and medical services department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had issued the advice to citizens on the prevention of Congo virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha as sacrificial animals are being brought to metropolis for sale in large numbers.

The citizens should cover faces and hands during their visit to cattle markets and wear light color cloths with full sleeves, so that any Tick can be seen easily and check clothing and skin carefully for ticks. Gloves should be worn while inspecting and slaughtering the animals. Try to limit the contact with animals as much possible.

Use insect repellents to save yourself your animal and from Ticks (Chichar).

Avoid eating & drinking during visit to cattle market or carry Boil / Filtered Water for Drinking.

Do not squeeze any Tick with bare hands as its infected blood can cause Congo Virus.

Butcher should use gloves during slaughtering animals, as sacrificial animal being some time imported from endemic areas.

Proper and ventilated sites should be allocated for animals in house and where combined slaughtering. (Ijtamai Qurbani) The water for the use of animals should be stored properly and kept covered after use. Dispose properly the blood and remnants of animals.