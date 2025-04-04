All Set For By-election In NA-213 Umerkot On April 17
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 02:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Election Commission of Pakistan has completed the training of polling staff for the by-election to be held in the National Assembly constituency NA-213 Umerkot on April 17, 2025.
The training was imparted to 1048 Presiding Officers and Senior Assistant Presiding Officers, said a statement issued by the office of Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh here on Friday.
It said that the aim of these training sessions is to sensitize the election staff on the performance of their duties in a transparent, fair and effective manner.
During the training, the election staff were provided with practical guidance on pre-polling preparations, election day duties, closing stages of polling, and completion of Forms 45 and 46.
In addition, the officers were briefed about the election laws and code of conduct so that they can perform their duties properly.
On this occasion, Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that the aim of these training sessions is to ensure the conduct of the by-election in a transparent, free and impartial manner.
Ejaz Anwar Chauhan instructed all the election staff to work with their full potential for successful conduct of the by-election in NA-213 Umerkot.
He further said that immediate action would be taken in case of any maladministration or violation in the election process.
Recent Stories
AIM Congress 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on Monday
WALEE launches a 75 million-user streaming network for HBL PSL X — the largest ..
Cultural Foundation organises exhibition of contemporary Malaysian art on April ..
School timings changed in Lahore ahead of PSL 10th edition
Scientists develop world’s smallest injectable, dissolvable pacemaker
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota
PSX reaches all-time high with 120,282.52 points
Seven killed as thunderstorms, tornadoes rip through US states
Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India
Bride mysteriously shot dead just hours before wedding in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All set for by-election in NA-213 Umerkot on April 176 minutes ago
-
Action against transporters charging extra fares, overloading vehicles6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 63,000 cusecs water16 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead over old rivalry26 minutes ago
-
39 gangs busted, 929 proclaimed offenders nabbed in March56 minutes ago
-
PPP remains committed to Shaheed Bhutto's mission,: Awais Shah1 hour ago
-
Five dacoits arrested,15 motorcycles recovered1 hour ago
-
Thoughts, ideas of Shaheed ZA Bhutto continue to guide PPP: Lanjar1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz takes notice of cut in private Hajj quota1 hour ago
-
Youth commits suicide1 hour ago
-
Man’s corps found from house:1 hour ago
-
PHP apprehends 629 POs, court absconders across Punjab in March1 hour ago