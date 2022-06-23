UrduPoint.com

All Set For By-election In PK 7 Swat

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday completed all arrangements for smooth conduct of free and transparent by-election in PK-7 Swat-VI, which would be held on June 26.

In a statement issued here, Provincial Election Commission's spokesman said that election campaign would come to an end at midnight between Friday and Saturday after which electioneering would not be allowed.

A total of four candidates would try their luck for the seat, which fell vacant after the death of Awami National Party Member Provincial Assembly Waqar Ahmed Khan.

The political observers predicted tough electoral battle between PTI's Fazl Mula and ANP's Hussain Ahmed, who is being supported by Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N, Qaumi Watan Party, Jamiat Ulema e islam (F) and others.

Election campaign in the constituency has reached to its peak where supporters of the candidates were busy in door-to-door campaign to muster public's support ahead of the decision day.

