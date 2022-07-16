All set for by-election in PP-97: DRO

All arrangements have been completed for conducting by-election in a most fair, free and transparent manner in PP-97 (Faisalabad-1).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been completed for conducting by-election in a most fair, free and transparent manner in PP-97 (Faisalabad-1).

This was stated by District Returning Officer (DRO)/ District Election Commissioner-II Faisalabad Irfan Kausar, while briefing the media persons during distribution of election material among presiding officers in Government Boys Higher Secondary school Chak Jhumra, here on Saturday.

He said that 168 polling stations were established in PP-97 where about 1,000 persons of election staff including presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers would perform duty.

He said that more than 4,000 security personnel from police and other law-enforcing departments were also deployed in PP-97, whereas election material including ballot boxes was handed over to the presiding officers.

He said that six counters were established for distribution of election material. The male presiding officers received election material at four counters whereas two counters were set up for female presiding officers.

He said that forms 45 & 46 were also available for preparing election result in-time whereas potable drinking water, shady space and electric fans would also be available at polling stations for comfort of the voters as well as election staff.

He said that there were total 255,884 voters in PP-97 including 138,463 males and 117,421 females. The election commission established 168 polling stations and 550 polling booths across the constituency. He said that 68 polling stations would be for males, 64 for females whereas 36 stations would be combined.

Similarly, 291 polling booths would be for males and 259 for females, he added.

He said that 51 polling stations were declared most sensitive and 39 stations as sensitive. Therefore, army Jawans and ranger were also called for beefing up security in addition to deal with any emergent situation in the constituency, he added.

He further said that electioneering campaign was ended in the constituency at 12 midnight on Friday whereas polling would commence at 8 a.m. on Sunday (July 17, 2022). The election results would be prepared manually as through Result Transmission System (RTS).

He said that monitoring teams had also been activated across the constituency who would monitor and check the entire transportation of election material.

He said that contesting candidates were already directed to abide by election rules and avoid from violating it whereas display of weapons was banned in the entire constituency through section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He said that CCTV cameras were also installed at sensitive polling stations whereas Election Cell was also established at District Emergency Operational Center DC Office from where necessary information could be obtained.

This cell would work under the supervision of its in-charge Muhammad Sadiq and monitor the entire election activities in PP-97 on July 17. The media was also requested to avoid from spreading rumors so that by-election could be conducted in a most befitting manner, he added.