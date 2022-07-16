UrduPoint.com

All Set For By-election In PP-97: DRO

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2022 | 07:37 PM

All set for by-election in PP-97: DRO

All arrangements have been completed for conducting by-election in a most fair, free and transparent manner in PP-97 (Faisalabad-1).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :All arrangements have been completed for conducting by-election in a most fair, free and transparent manner in PP-97 (Faisalabad-1).

This was stated by District Returning Officer (DRO)/ District Election Commissioner-II Faisalabad Irfan Kausar, while briefing the media persons during distribution of election material among presiding officers in Government Boys Higher Secondary school Chak Jhumra, here on Saturday.

He said that 168 polling stations were established in PP-97 where about 1,000 persons of election staff including presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers would perform duty.

He said that more than 4,000 security personnel from police and other law-enforcing departments were also deployed in PP-97, whereas election material including ballot boxes was handed over to the presiding officers.

He said that six counters were established for distribution of election material. The male presiding officers received election material at four counters whereas two counters were set up for female presiding officers.

He said that forms 45 & 46 were also available for preparing election result in-time whereas potable drinking water, shady space and electric fans would also be available at polling stations for comfort of the voters as well as election staff.

He said that there were total 255,884 voters in PP-97 including 138,463 males and 117,421 females. The election commission established 168 polling stations and 550 polling booths across the constituency. He said that 68 polling stations would be for males, 64 for females whereas 36 stations would be combined.

Similarly, 291 polling booths would be for males and 259 for females, he added.

He said that 51 polling stations were declared most sensitive and 39 stations as sensitive. Therefore, army Jawans and ranger were also called for beefing up security in addition to deal with any emergent situation in the constituency, he added.

He further said that electioneering campaign was ended in the constituency at 12 midnight on Friday whereas polling would commence at 8 a.m. on Sunday (July 17, 2022). The election results would be prepared manually as through Result Transmission System (RTS).

He said that monitoring teams had also been activated across the constituency who would monitor and check the entire transportation of election material.

He said that contesting candidates were already directed to abide by election rules and avoid from violating it whereas display of weapons was banned in the entire constituency through section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). He said that CCTV cameras were also installed at sensitive polling stations whereas Election Cell was also established at District Emergency Operational Center DC Office from where necessary information could be obtained.

This cell would work under the supervision of its in-charge Muhammad Sadiq and monitor the entire election activities in PP-97 on July 17. The media was also requested to avoid from spreading rumors so that by-election could be conducted in a most befitting manner, he added.

Related Topics

Election Faisalabad Army Police Water Election Commission Of Pakistan Male Russian Trading System Stock Exchange July Criminals Sunday Media All From Government PP-97

Recent Stories

DC visits Excise & Taxation Office Sialkot

DC visits Excise & Taxation Office Sialkot

38 seconds ago
 Chief Minister announces Rs 200m relief package fo ..

Chief Minister announces Rs 200m relief package for flood affected areas of Tank ..

40 seconds ago
 Petrol pumps imposed Rs 80,000 fine

Petrol pumps imposed Rs 80,000 fine

41 seconds ago
 FDA seals 289 illegal housing colonies

FDA seals 289 illegal housing colonies

42 seconds ago
 Addl IGP South awards cash prize, certificates to ..

Addl IGP South awards cash prize, certificates to police team over arresting min ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner inspects by-polls arrangements

Commissioner inspects by-polls arrangements

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.