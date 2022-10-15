All set for by-elections in 11 constituencies on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalised all arrangements for holding by-elections in 11 constituencies — eight of National Assembly and three of Punjab Assembly — on Sunday in an impartial atmosphere.

The by-polls are being held in three provinces — Punjab, where three seats of National and three of the provincial assembly are vacant; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it will be held for three NA seats, and Sindh, where candidates will compete for two NA seats.

A total of 101 candidates from different political parties and independents are taking part in the vote: 52 in Punjab, 33 in Sindh and 16 in KP.

In Punjab, 1,434 polling stations are established, 979 in KP and 340 in Karachi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, is trying his luck in seven seats out of eight National Assembly constituencies.

The Polling staff, polling material, ballot papers, polling bags are being delivered to their respective polling stations on Saturday with complete security.

All Presiding Officers will arrive at their polling stations and set up polling booths by Saturday evening The concerned officers in Karachi, Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad are monitoring the process of delivery of polling materials from Control Room.

Separate special control rooms have been established at central and provincial levels to promptly resolve election related complaints and hurdles in the conduct of impartial elections.

Complaints can be registered in central control room Islamabad at 051-9210837 and 051-9204402; 051-9210838. Complaints can also be communicated through fax number 051-9204404 and email; ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com Provincial control room, Lahore can be contacted at landline telephone 042-99212620; 042-99212209 and email pecpunjabcontrolroom@gmail.com The Sindh control room can be contacted at 021-99205338; mobile no 0334-3895812;0331-3584450 and 0300-9374192; email pecelection123@gmail.com Khyber Pakhtunkhwa control room, Peshawar contact no is 091-9222475;091-9211034; email electionbranchkpk@gmail.comIt merits mentioning here that the by elections are being held in eight National Assembly Constituencies (Mardan, Charsadda, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Malir, Korangi, Karachi, Multan) and 3 Provincial Assembly Constituencies (Sheikhupura, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal) on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) has written a letter to Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh chief secretaries, inspector generals of police to provide comprehensive security to polling staff, candidates, political parties.