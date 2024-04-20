All Set For By-elections; Tight Security Arrangements Finalized In DI Khan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) All arrangements have been finalized for by-elections in the National Assembly seat, NA-44, to be held in Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday, April 21, while foolproof security has also been put in place for a free, fair, and transparent election.
According to the press release issued here by the Commissioner of Dera Division Zafar-ul-Islam and Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, all necessary arrangements, including security measures, for the election had been completed to ensure the election in a secure and peaceful environment.
The polling stations had been categorized across the district in terms of security, and police personnel would be deputed accordingly.
During the by-elections, more than 4000 police and other law enforcement agency personnel would perform security duties in the constituency on the polling day.
A total of 358 polling stations, comprising 126 for men and 115 for women, besides the combined ones, have been established to facilitate voting. Out of 358 polling stations, three are highly sensitive, 221 are sensitive, and 134 are normal.
Moreover, 1,172 polling booths, with 635 designated for men and 537 for women, have been set up to ensure accessibility and efficiency during the electoral process.
The RPO said that the display of the weapons would be completely banned.
The implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would be ensured at all costs, he added.
