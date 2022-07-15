All set for by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies: Saeed Gul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The provincial Election Commission Punjab has completed all arrangements for the by-polls on 20 Punjab assembly seats, to be held on Sunday, July 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The provincial Election Commission Punjab has completed all arrangements for the by-polls on 20 Punjab assembly seats, to be held on Sunday, July 17.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Saeed Gul said that the training and posting process of all polling staff had been completed. He said that after a survey, the polling stations had been divided into three categories: highly sensitive, sensitive and normal, while additional security arrangements had been made for highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations. He said that the security, transport and other plans had also been finalised in all districts.

He said that ballot papers had been printed and delivered to the returning officers concerned. "The ballot papers were being packed, which would be distributed among the presiding officers on Saturday, July 16," he added.

He said that one day before the by-polls, the election material would be handed over to the presiding officers from the camp offices of the returning officers and it would be taken to the polling stations under the custody of security officials. After completion of polling process, the presiding officers, along with the record, would be taken to the returning officers concerned, he explained.

Saeed Gul said that a separate vehicle had been arranged for every polling station, and its record was available with the administration and the commission. Special attention would be paid to movement of the polling staff, vehicles and security personnel, he added.

He said that sufficient number of police and rangers would be deployed at polling stations. "The police would be active on duty, whereas rangers would remain present as the quick reaction force (QRF). Rescue 1122, mobile dispensaries and firefighting vehicles would remain standby to deal with any untoward incident," he added. He said that the commission had directed the polling staff to ensure vote casting of women and aged persons on priority basis.

He said that there were a total of 4580,000 voters in these 20 Constituencies, including 2119,000 female voters, and 2460,000 male voters.

A total of 3,141 polling stations, including 465 in Lahore, have been established across the 20 constituencies, he said, adding that 676 polling stations had been declared as highly sensitive, 1,194 sensitive and 1,271 normal. He said that 50,154 police officials would perform standby, patrolling and other duties during the polling process.

He said that after the announcement of the election schedule, no changes could be made in the voter lists as per Section 39 (2) of the Elections Act.

He hoped that by-elections would be held in a peaceful manner, adding that additional security had been provided at the offices of the returning officers and district returning officers.

The provincial election commissioner said that implementation of the code of conduct was being ensured in letter and spirit. He said that five posting and transfer orders were stopped in government offices, 124 notices were issued on violations including the use of panaflexes and banners. five actions were taken on announcement of development schemes, actions were also taken against 24 persons over participation of 24 public office holders in the election campaigns, five actions taken on jubilant firing, five actions on speeches and Rs 577,500 fine was imposed.

He said that the election campaign would end on Friday night, and nobody could hold a public rally after it. If anybody would hold any rally, action would be taken against him, he added.

He said that the polling camps could be established at a distance of 400 metres from the polling stations in rural areas and at 100 meters distance in urban centres.

He said that the parliamentarians and public office holders would not be allowed to enter the polling stations except for casting their votes in their respective constituencies, or as an election agent of any candidate. Only candidates could enter the polling stations and the returning officers' offices or their election agents, he added.

Saeed Gul said that the polling agents should maintain law and order at the polling stations, and get the signatures of the presiding officers on a copy of the result and the presiding officers' signatures should match their signatures on their identity cards.

He said that the secretary election commission would stay in Lahore for three days, during the by-polls process.

To a question about participation of former ministers in election campaign after their resignation, he said that as per law, the election commission was bound to prepare code of conduct with the consultation of political parties. All parties were consulted and then the code was prepared. If somebody resigns from his official position, he could take part in electioneering, he added.

To another question, he said that the chief election commissioner had allowed the media persons inside the polling stations if they had an accreditation card.