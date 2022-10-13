UrduPoint.com

All Set For By-polls In 6 Constituencies Of Province

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 08:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Election Commission Punjab has completed all preparations for the by-polls, scheduled to be held on October 16, on three National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats in the province.

According to the Provincial Election Commission sources, About 2141490 voters would exercise their right of vote in the said Constituencies whereas 1434 polling stations had been set up for the purpose.

As many as 52 candidates were contesting the by-polls on three National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly seats and a sufficient number of police and rangers would be deployed at polling stations to ensure law and order.

The returning officers would hand over the election material to the presiding officer, one day before the by-polls, whereas the election campaign would end by midnight tomorrow (October 14). The monitoring teams of the commission would visit the polling stations on the polling day and would review the process.

The October 16 by-elections will be held in NA-57 (Multan-4), NA-108 (Faisalabad-8), NA-118 ( Nankana Sahib-2), PP-139 (Sheikhupura-5), PP-241 (Bahawalnagar-5) and PP-209 (Khanewal-7) constituencies of the province.

