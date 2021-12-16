UrduPoint.com

All Set For By-polls In PP-206, Police Hold Flag March

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :All the arrangements have been finalized for holding by-elections in PP-206 constituency in Khanewal scheduled on December 16.

A joint motorcade of Rangers, police and administration took a round of the city as part of efforts to provide an impenetrable security cover to the people for peaceful election process.

The flag march, led by DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas, witnessed participation of district administration, police, elite force, traffic police, Haidar squad, Pakistan Rangers and Rescue 1122.

Flag march began from DPO office and concluded at the same point after passing through Baldia Chowk, College Chowk, football chowk, Ahle Hadith Chowk, Milad e Mustafa Chowk, Kalma Chowk, Ayub road, RCA Chowk, Lahore More, overhead bridge, DHQ road, Awan Chowk, Jaswant Nagar Chowk, and SP Chowk.

DPO said that foolproof security arrangements have been made at all the 183 polling stations in PP-206 constituency.

Quick Response Force teams have also been put on alert to move swiftly in case of any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that the ban imposed by Punjab government under section 144 Cr.P.C, on aerial firing, display of weapons or anything that can be used as weapon, would be enforced strictly and in letter and spirit.

Total twelve candidates are in the field including those from PTI, PML-N and PPP, however, tough contest is expected between PTI's Naureen Nishat Daha and PML-N's Rana Saleem.

Over 230,000 voters will use their right to vote from 9 am to 5 pm on Thursday.

