All Set For Celeberate Eid Miladun Nabi In Northern Sindh

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:22 PM

All set for celeberate Eid Miladun Nabi in northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) is being celebrated across the northern Sindh with religious fervour on Friday.

Buildings, mosques, public markets, shopping malls and houses have been tastefully festooned with colourful lights and green flags for the occasion.

Processions are being taken out and Milad gatherings are being held to mark the occasion. Main procession will be taken out from the Bander Road, which will pass through its traditional routes, including Barrage road, Shikarpur road, Station road, clock tower, Shahi Bazar, and Jinnah Chowk on 12th Rabi ul Awal.

Speakers at the gathering will shed light on the Holy Prophet's life and teachings. They will exhort upon people to mould their lives in accordance with Seeratun Nabi (PBUH).

In this connection, stalls will be set up for free distribution of food among visitors by local residents and traders of Shahi Bazar.

The government has already declared a public holiday for the occasion. All educational institutions and offices will also remain closed.

Meanwhile, children were also seen busy in collecting charity for the preparations in connection with the Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH).

