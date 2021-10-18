UrduPoint.com

All Set For Celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 01:40 PM

All set for celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi tomorrow

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) would observed in northern Sindh Tuesday with religious reverence and fervour, renewing the pledge to follow the true teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The day will begin with special prayers for development, safety, peace, unity and brotherhood amongst the followers of Holy Prophet (PBUH). It would be a public holiday.

Special security arrangements have been made to maintain law and order through out the northern Sindh on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. Naat khawani and processions have been planned by various social and religious organizations to express devotion and pay tribute to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on his birth anniversary.

Newspapers and magazines will publish special supplements, while television channels and radio stations would arrange special `Naatia Mushairas' and quiz programmes on Seerat-e-Mustafa (PBUH).

All major government and private buildings, residential plazas, markets, mosques, roundabouts have been tastefully decorated. Mahafil-e-Milad and public meetings will be held in different parts of the region, while faithful would actively participate in the programmes organised by different local, religious and social organisations.

District administrations of the Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababad, Kashmore- Kandhkot and other districts and police have also been directed to take extra security for avoiding any untoward incident.

