All Set For Celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr Across Northern Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) People across northern Sindh are set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr after the completion of fasting during the holy month of Ramadhan.
The faithful are expected to converge at various mosques and open grounds in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Noshehroferoz, and other big and small towns of the region for special Idd prayers.
Traders in the northern Sindh are enjoying booming business as people prepare for the important event in the Islamic Calendar.
Shopping centers in Sukkur are witnessing a great beehive of activities as faithful bought foodstuffs, goats, clothes, bangles, and shoes in readiness for the celebrations.
On the first day of Eid, People will visit their relatives and friends to wish them a happy Eid and often exchange gifts or sweets.
The government has in a special gazette notice declared from April 10th to 12th 2024 a public holiday to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr.
Recent Stories
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
Dr Al-Issa: A global advocate for peace, interfaith dialogue, moderation
PTI seeks ECP nod for Intra-party election validation
CM returns after 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman38 minutes ago
-
Consumers to get decreased bills in current month: Spokesperson1 hour ago
-
Ishaq Dar announces schedule for Senate Chairman, Deputy Chair1 hour ago
-
Tight security arrangements finalized for Eid; Over 2500 cops deployed1 hour ago
-
Fool-proof security plan issued for Eid-ul-Fitr days in Attock2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 80,700 cusecs water2 hours ago
-
41 newly elected senators take oath2 hours ago
-
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest2 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns Khuzdar, Kuchlak bomb blasts2 hours ago
-
City Admn imposes fine of Rs 1854000 against profiteers2 hours ago
-
41 newly elected senators take oath3 hours ago
-
Hot weather forecast for Bahawalpur3 hours ago