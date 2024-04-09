Open Menu

All Set For Celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr Across Northern Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 01:20 PM

All set for celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) People across northern Sindh are set to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr after the completion of fasting during the holy month of Ramadhan.

The faithful are expected to converge at various mosques and open grounds in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Noshehroferoz, and other big and small towns of the region for special Idd prayers.

Traders in the northern Sindh are enjoying booming business as people prepare for the important event in the Islamic Calendar.

Shopping centers in Sukkur are witnessing a great beehive of activities as faithful bought foodstuffs, goats, clothes, bangles, and shoes in readiness for the celebrations.

On the first day of Eid, People will visit their relatives and friends to wish them a happy Eid and often exchange gifts or sweets.

The government has in a special gazette notice declared from April 10th to 12th 2024 a public holiday to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr.

