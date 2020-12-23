All set for Christmas celebrations in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :All preparations have finalized to celebrate Christmas while the churches have worn a festive look to celebrate the blessed day of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Several cake cutting ceremonies and seminars in connection with Xmas and birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would also be held across the region.

The Sukkur Electric Supply Power Company (SEPCO) has also announced that there would be no load shedding.

People were remained busy to decorate churches with colourful lights, Charismas trees, balloons, greeting cards and other several items of decoration.

Talking to APP, a group of children said that they were very excited to celebrate the annual festival which for they wait for whole year.

Children said that they have purchased special fancy clothes after spending day and night in the markets and shopping malls as well other costumes like Santa Claus.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for the security of the community, especially during Church services. Over 500 policemen would protect churches in all major localities in the city and another 100 would provide security to prayers being held outside the churches.

All Station House Officers of police have been directed to personally visit all the hotspots and ensure security of churches and localities falling in their jurisdiction," says a Sukkur police spokesman.