All set for DC Sports Gala from Mar 07

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration has finalized all the arrangements of deputy commissioner sports gala starting from March 07 in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan.

According to a handout issued here on Sunday, different sports competitions would be conducted at Tehsil level between the teams of Khanewal, Mian Channu, Kabirwala and Jehania. The first match of Basket Ball would be held on Monday night after the inaugural ceremony in which Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salman Khan Lodhi would participate as a chief guest.

Mini Marathon race would be organized on March 16, cricket match between DPO eleven and DC eleven would be held on March 17 while the other sports competition would be continued till March 20.

The Jashan-e-Baharan ceremony would be organized on March 12 while the district administration has decided to organize different programme on the concluding day of Jashan-e-Baharan festival on March 20 to provide best recreational event to citizens.