Open Menu

All Set For Eid Miladun Nabi Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

All set for Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations

SUKKUR Sep 10 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Sep, 2024) All set for celebrate Eid Miladun Nabi on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal across the northern Sindh to mark the birthday of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) with religious fervour and enthusiasm.

The Sukkur city is being decorated beautifully under the directives of Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) in a befitting manner. The roads, streets and buildings in Sukkur district are going to be embellished by the faithful with colourful lights and buntings.

Several programmes have been chalked out to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) with great reverence and devotion. Different Naat committees in the Khairpur and Ghotki districts will organising Naat competitions to celebrate the 12th Rabiul Awwal. As a tradition, Milad processions would be held in all areas of the Sukkur division.

Moreover, the Sukkur police devised a comprehensive plan to ensure security on 12th Rabiul Awwal. The police have chalk out a foolproof security plan for Eid Miladun Nabi (pbuh).

According to the Police, more than 2,000 cops and police officers would be deployed to ensure the security of Milad processions.

The police would utilise all available resources to provide foolproof security to the processions.

The police personnel would also be assisted by 15 Force, Special Branch, ladies police and volunteers to ensure security.

The Main Milad procession of Sukkur city would be provided foolproof security cover while over 5,000 cops would be deployed on the route of the procession. Walk-through gates would be installed at entry points of the main procession while body searches of the participants would also be conducted.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Police Arslan Sukkur Khairpur Ghotki All

Recent Stories

realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

40 minutes ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

2 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

3 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

4 hours ago
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

7 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

16 hours ago
 Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate

16 hours ago
 Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Goha ..

Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan