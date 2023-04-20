All set for Eid ul Fitr congregational prayers: Administrator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East Syed Shakil Ahmed on Thursday said that all arrangements have been completed for Eid prayer gatherings in the district East here.

He said this while inspecting the municipal arrangements at the venues of Eid ul Fitr prayer gatherings scheduled to be held in Nishter Park, Murtaza Park and Eidgah urdu University here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the DMC East has always played its role in every event with regard to the provision of municipal services.

He expressed satisfaction over the levelling of land and other municipal services including water spraying inside Eidgahs and inquired from the officers about the arrangements being made in other Eidgahs.

He said that the municipal staff is on alert and will also serve during Eid days if needed, adding that Nishter Park is one of the largest Eid gatherings in Karachi, so arrangements have been made to provide all possible municipal facilities here like other Eidgahs.