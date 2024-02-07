All set for general election in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

All arrangements were in place for general election in Bajaur tribal district where 51 candidates are flexing muscles for four provincial assembly seats

The candidates are in the run for PK-19 Bajaur-I, PK-20 Bajaur-II, PK-21 Bajaur-III and PK-22 Bajaur-IV. However, election on NA-8 and PK-22 Bajaur have been postponed after the death of candidates.

Seven candidates are contesting election in PK-19 Bajaur-I, 11 in PK-20 in Bajaur-II and 18 in PK-21 Bajaur-III.

Malik Hikmatullah Mamond of ANP, Ikram Khan of PMLN, Malik Ayaz of JI, Said Rahim Shah Sabawoon of Mazloom Ulasi Tehreek, independents Dr Hameedur Rahman, Malik Khalid Khan and Rahimdad Khan are eyeing on PK-19 Bajaur-I.

On PK-20 Bajaur-II, 11 candidates including Maulana Waheed Gul of JI, Shahabuddin Khan of PMLN, Maulana Abdur Rashid of JUIF, Akhunzada Chattan of PPP, Gul Afzal Khan of ANP, Burhanuddin of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Shahid Azam of Tehreek-e-Darveshan Pakistan, Sher Ahmad of JUI-S, former minister Anwarzeb Khan, Muambar Khan and Muhammad Saeed Khan independent are trying their luck.

A total of 18 candidates are contesting election in PK-21 Bajaur-III, including Rashid Khan of ANP, Shakil Khan of PPP, Haji Sardar Khan of JI, Muhammad Zahoor Khan of PMLN, Muhammad Tariq of JUIF, Muhammad Asghar Khan Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and others.

As many as 14 candidates are in the run for PK-20 Bajaur-IV, including Abdullah advocate of PPP, Shah Naseer Khan of ANP, Siraj Khan of JI, Imran Mahir of JUIF, Lalishah Pakhtunyar of MUT, Nawabzada Jalauddin Khan of PTIP, while Aurangzeb Iqilabi, Ijaz Khan, Hayat Khan, Guldad Khan, Gul Munir, Laiqzada, Muambar Khan and Noor Shah.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has setup 275 polling stations including 257 combined polling stations for voters.

As many as 63 polling stations were declared most sensitive, 109 sensitive and 65 normal.

Besides law enforcement agencies and FC, 2,526 policemen have been deployed for security of the police stations.

