All set for general elections in Multan division

Divisional administration has finalized arrangements for general elections 2024 where 8097260 voters would exercise the powers of vote across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Divisional administration has finalized arrangements for general elections 2024 where 8097260 voters would exercise the powers of vote across the region.

As per the details, a total of 240 candidates were contesting elections for 16 seats of the national assembly while 642 candidates would be contesting for 32 seats of the provincial assembly in the Multan Division.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has designated four District Returning Officers (DROs), 48 Returning Officers (ROs), 96 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and four DMOs.

Keeping in view the security, the divisional administration has decided to install CCTV cameras at all sensitive polling stations for comprehensive monitoring of the law and order situation. The central election commission office has already been made functional at Multan Public school from where the polling material was being distributed among presiding officers.

For the purpose of monitoring, two special control rooms have been set up at the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner's office respectively.

The office of the district returning officer has been established at the police line.

The administration has declared 623 polling stations in Category A where 2896 CCTV cameras would be installed, 1853 in Category B and 2987 polling stations have been declared in Category C.

A total of 5463 polling stations and 16,680 polling booths have been set up across the division where 57,539 officers would perform election duties including 5538 presiding officers, 34,667 assistant presiding officers and 17,334 polling officers.

The divisional administration taking stern action on violations of the election code of conduct and action has been taken on 196 violations so far.

Tight security arrangements have been ensured during the distribution of election materials while uninterrupted electricity supply would also be made during the election, however, UPS and generators would also be made available to restore electricity in case of any technical fault.

It has also been decided by the police department that, 9493 police officials of district police, 2391 of IG police and 10,560 officials of special force would be deployed on security duty during general elections.