All Set For General Elections In South Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the country, all arrangements have been finalized for the general elections 2024 amid strict security arrangements across South Punjab.
The elections material shifting process to the concerned Constituencies continued on the last day under strict security arrangements while officials concerned paid visits to monitor the material shifting process.
In Multan division, a total of 8,097,260 voters will exercise their right to vote for different political parties and independent candidates. There are 16 national assembly and 32 provincial assembly seats in Multan division. At national assembly seats, 240 candidates are contesting elections. However, at 32 provincial assembly seats, 642 candidates will face one another.
DC and District Returning Officer (DRO) Rizwan Qadeer paid visit to Shujabad and Jalalpur Pir Wala tehsils to review the election material shifting process.
Assistant Commissioners gave a briefing to DC about the elections arrangements.
He directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements by establishing polling booths at all polling stations.
He said that the presiding officials would be responsible for timely starting the polling process while law enforcement agencies would ensure law & order situation. He clarified that the camps of the candidates would be established at a certain distance from the polling stations.
RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that region police have finalized all arrangements regarding general elections and added that there would be no compromise on security arrangements across the region.
Recent Stories
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea
Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO
Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Russia Friendship Group head calls on FM Jilani3 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 arrangements for polls reviewed3 minutes ago
-
1,809 polling stations, 4,477 booths set up in Sialkot3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner imposes ban on double riding of bike in Quetta13 minutes ago
-
Natives move to their inbred towns to become part of election festivity13 minutes ago
-
Capital maintains clean air for two consecutive days after prolonged dry spell13 minutes ago
-
Youth shot dead, another injured13 minutes ago
-
Polling material delivered to concerned officers in Islamabad33 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security being made to ensure polling in peaceful environment: DC43 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris pin great hopes on Pakistan polls: Ex-PM AJK52 minutes ago
-
Over 870000 voters to exercise right of franchise in Dir Lower constituencies53 minutes ago
-
Delivery process of essential election materials underway53 minutes ago