Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM

All set for general elections in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Like other parts of the country, all arrangements have been finalized for the general elections 2024 amid strict security arrangements across South Punjab.

The elections material shifting process to the concerned Constituencies continued on the last day under strict security arrangements while officials concerned paid visits to monitor the material shifting process.

In Multan division, a total of 8,097,260 voters will exercise their right to vote for different political parties and independent candidates. There are 16 national assembly and 32 provincial assembly seats in Multan division. At national assembly seats, 240 candidates are contesting elections. However, at 32 provincial assembly seats, 642 candidates will face one another.

DC and District Returning Officer (DRO) Rizwan Qadeer paid visit to Shujabad and Jalalpur Pir Wala tehsils to review the election material shifting process.

Assistant Commissioners gave a briefing to DC about the elections arrangements.

He directed the officials concerned to make all arrangements by establishing polling booths at all polling stations.

He said that the presiding officials would be responsible for timely starting the polling process while law enforcement agencies would ensure law & order situation. He clarified that the camps of the candidates would be established at a certain distance from the polling stations.

RPO Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that region police have finalized all arrangements regarding general elections and added that there would be no compromise on security arrangements across the region.

