All set for Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert on August 13: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) To celebrate the Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq with national zeal and fervor, a Mega Musical Concert will be staged on Wednesday, August 13 at the National Stadium Karachi amid strict security arrangements.

The Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, Tuesday, announced in a media briefing along with Sindh Culture Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and President Pakistan Arts Council Karachi during a visit to National Stadium Karachi, the venue of the mega Musical concert.

Saeed Ghani informed that all arrangements for the Independence Day Ma’arka-e-Haq Mega Musical Concert have been completed. Renowned artists of the country including Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sajjad Ali, Hadiqa Kiani, Kaifi Khalil and Tufail Sanjrani will perform in the concert, he informed, adding that the Pakistani flag will be hoisted, the national anthem will be played, and a cake will be cut at the occasion while the concert will conclude will marvelous display of the fireworks.

To make the event a true reflection of national unity and solidarity, Saeed Ghani informed that leaders of all the political parties, national heroes, sports persons, representatives of business community and civil society as well as diplomats of friendly countries are invited to the concert.

He said that over 200,000 people registered for entry into the concert on an online portal while seating capacity in the stadium is limited to 27 thousand. So the government decided to issue free passes to early birds through the phone numbers and e-mail addresses of the registered persons, he informed, adding that entry in the stadium will be allowed from 6 p.

m on a first come first get basis and doors will be closed as the venue gets full.

A free parking facility is planned at the Expo Center and China Ground, from where shuttle service- separate for families, women and men- transport the citizens to the stadium, he informed and added that different enclosures and gates are allocated facilitate families, women and special children and their families.

It is a national event and only national flags will be allowed inside the stadium and carrying weapons, match box or lighter, fireworks, edibles, glass or plastic bottles and sticks was strictly prohibited, he emphasized and informed that strict security measures- with deployment of Police, Rangers, Special Security Unit, and plain clothed personnel- have been planned to deal with any untoward situation.

On another query, he stated that various departments of the Sindh government are organizing different events and activities to mark the independence day Ma’arka-e-Haq celebrations across the province while a number of private companies and individuals were also contributing in these festivities.

Replying to a question about traffic management, the minister informed that every possible measure will be taken to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and we will try our best to ensure that only the necessary roads are closed. However, it is a mega event and participation of a large number of citizens may result in pressure on traffic flows, he said, for which we extend our apologies in advance.