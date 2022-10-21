UrduPoint.com

All Set For Jashn-e-Multan Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2022 | 07:17 PM

All set for Jashn-e-Multan festival

Multan festival will be started with colorful traditional sports and cultural activities from tomorrow Oct-22 (Saturday).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Multan festival will be started with colorful traditional sports and cultural activities from tomorrow Oct-22 (Saturday).

All the preparations have been completed at Government Servant Housing Colony for Jashan-e- Multan event.

Cleanliness of all the routes leading to the venue of Jashan-e- Multan has been completed.

Route from Chungi No. 9, Busan Road, Syedanwala Bypass to Matti Tal Chowk and route from Chowk Kumharnwala to Jashan-e- Multan via MA Jinnah Road have been decorated.

Similarly, route from Nishtar Chowk to Sewra Chowk, Awan Chowk to Northern Bypass has also been beautified.

Under the directions of CEO Multan Waste Management Company Muhammad Farooq Dogar, special cleanliness squad and workers from other sectors of the city were active to beautify the city.

Sweeping, scraping and waste lifting work were in progress.

Seven water bowsers have been handed over to the workers for sprinkling on the routes during Jashn-e- Multan.

Related Topics

Multan Sports Water Company Road Progress Busan Event All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Erdogan Says Turkey Sends 'Message' With Test of T ..

Erdogan Says Turkey Sends 'Message' With Test of Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Mi ..

13 seconds ago
 DFC delegation calls on Khurram Dastgir

DFC delegation calls on Khurram Dastgir

14 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks details of FIRs against ..

Islamabad High Court seeks details of FIRs against PTI lawmakers

16 seconds ago
 Verdict against Imran in Toshakhana reference for ..

Verdict against Imran in Toshakhana reference for his 'lies' in filing annual re ..

17 seconds ago
 UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Imposing San ..

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Imposing Sanctions on Haitian Criminal Gro ..

2 minutes ago
 Unity will helpful Pakistan as key to success: Mus ..

Unity will helpful Pakistan as key to success: Mushtaq Ghani

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.