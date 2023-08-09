Open Menu

All Set For Landing First Int'l Flight At Skardu Airport On Aug 14

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 08:09 PM

All set for landing first int'l flight at Skardu airport on Aug 14

All arrangements are in the final stages for an international flight to land for the first time in the history at Skardu airport

Skardu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ):All arrangements are in the final stages for an international flight to land for the first time in the history at Skardu airport.

The first flight from Dubai will arrive in Skardu on 14th August which will be a historic day for Pakistan as the international flights will change the fate of the people of Gilgit Baltistan.

Though every government in the country has given top priority to developing these beautiful parts of Pakistan and spent huge funds for this purpose after the operation of international flights directly from foreign countries to Skardu international airport, investment, trade, tourism, culture and expedition will be fast promoted and the source of foreign exchange will be raised, UN employment will be reduced, local hotelling and transport sectors will be further strengthened.

It is also expected that local fruits like apricots, apples, walnuts, almonds, Cherry and especially dried fruits can be exported through the said international flights.

On the other hand, arrangements are made for re-fueling the international aircraft which was not available here in Skardu before but now Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has arranged fuel tankers at Skardu airport.

The people of Baltistan are anxiously waiting to see the first International flight and there will be jubilation in Skardu on 14th August.

It is also to be mentioned here that many International and domestic tourists are also coming from different countries and different cities of the country through Karakuram Highway both through their own vehicles and public transport to see the scenic beauties of Baltistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Exchange Dubai Oil Vehicles Gilgit Baltistan Skardu August National University All From Government Top Pakistan State Oil Company Limited Airport Employment

Recent Stories

India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in II ..

India now committing "Demographic Terrorism" in IIOJK

40 seconds ago
 Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best univer ..

Faculty members of GCU, FJMU, NUST win best university teacher award 2022

41 seconds ago
 Senate passes resolution demanding timely election ..

Senate passes resolution demanding timely elections

43 minutes ago
 University of Karachi, TRDP inks MoU to conduct nu ..

University of Karachi, TRDP inks MoU to conduct nutrition analysis, survey in Th ..

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation ..

Dubai Customs ready to welcome homecoming vacation travelers

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds coali ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lauds coalition partners for showing matu ..

3 minutes ago
Dr. Naeem for creating awareness among mothers' mi ..

Dr. Naeem for creating awareness among mothers' milk vital for children

3 minutes ago
 IBA Karachi, USKT join hands to enhancing educatio ..

IBA Karachi, USKT join hands to enhancing education, fostering innovation

7 minutes ago
 VC urges joint efforts for development & prosperit ..

VC urges joint efforts for development & prosperity of motherland

3 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi dengue tally reaches 58

Rawalpindi dengue tally reaches 58

3 minutes ago
 BA passes 96 bills, approves 196 resolutions durin ..

BA passes 96 bills, approves 196 resolutions during five-year parliamentary peri ..

3 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry advises ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan