All Set For Mega Cleanliness Operation During Eid-Ul-Adha: CEO MWMC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Shahid Yaqoob Wednesday said the arrangements have been finalized for a mega cleanliness operation during Eid-Ul-Azha to make the city clean.

In a statement issued here, he said that all operational vehicles, dumpers and staff have been deployed at different sectors while the excavation of trenches has also been completed for the burial of sacrificial animals remaining at Habiba Sial landfill site.

He said that cleanliness teams have been provided new uniforms, loader rickshaws and other materials while scraping of masajid and Eidghah has also been started.

CEO MWMC added that a special awareness campaign has also been initiated in the city through announcements in masajid while different camps have also been set up in the city. He said that officers of district government would monitor the cleanliness operation.

He urged citizens to register their complaints through helpline 1139 regarding cleanliness.

