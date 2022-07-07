UrduPoint.com

All Set For Namaz-e-Eid At Polo Ground Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 07:15 PM

All set for Namaz-e-Eid at Polo Ground Karachi

On the directives of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, all arrangements have been finalized for the Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Polo Ground

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :On the directives of Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, all arrangements have been finalized for the Eid-ul-Azha prayer at Polo Ground.

The Eid prayer gathering has been held at Gulshan-e-Jinnah (Polo Ground) since 1958 and it is the largest Eid prayer gathering in the city for which splendid arrangements are being made, said spokesman of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Ali Hassan Sajid on Thursday.

He said that along with the Administrator Karachi and the Municipal Commissioner Karachi, diplomats from various Islamic countries, elected public representatives, top government officials and dignitaries will offer Eid prayers in the polo ground.

Large-scale arrangements are being made for Eid-ul-Adha prayers, entrances and exits are being decorated, while flags of Islamic countries will be hoisted in the surrounding areas to show solidarity with the Islamic world.

On this occasion, ablution is arranged in the Eid Gah for the convenience of the worshipers.

Fragrance will be sprayed on the morning of Eid. Special arrangements are being made for cleanliness and security in consultation with the concerned agencies.

