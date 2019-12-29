UrduPoint.com
All Set For PHA Gul-e-Daudi Exhibition From Dec 31

Sun 29th December 2019

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) ::The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) has finalised all arrangements for Gul-e-Daudi exhibition, which will open from Dec 31.

Director Admin & Finance PHA Rubina Kausar said that over 10,000 flower pots have been placed at the exhibition.

She had reached Qasim Bagh and Ibn-e-Qasim Park to review Gul-e-Daudi exhibition arrangements here on Sunday.

She said that nine stalls of Gul-e-Daudi had been set up and flower trollies and decorated pots had been prepared.

