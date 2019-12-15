All set for polio drive

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Muhammad Asghar on Sunday said as many as 655,279 children will administered anti-polio vaccine in the district during a three-day campaign.

Talking to the newsmen, he said the district administration had formed 1,120 mobile teams and 132 fixed, adding that the drive had also been expanded to bricks kilns.

He said as many as 1,176 nomad children and 8,674 children of laborers at bricks kilns and agriculture laborers would also be given anti-polio vaccines as well.

