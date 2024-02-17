All Set For PSL Season 9 Event
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 03:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The district administration and police have finalized all arrangements, including security, for the colorful PSL season 9, which will start tomorrow, February 18, at Multan Cricket Stadium.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer and CPO Sadiq Ali Dogar visited the control room and checked the direct monitoring system of the routes through cameras.
DC Rizwan Qadeer said, "The ideal arrangements will be made at the traffic and entry points in view of the record sale of tickets."
"The police and representatives of the district departments will be on duty round the clock in the control room," he informed.
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali said, "The foolproof security plan has been devised for the security of foreign players."
"Over 10,000 police personnel will perform their duties at cricket stadiums and routes," he added.
He informed me, "Strict legal action will be taken on the complaints of the sale of fake tickets."
Control room focal person SNA Muhammad Asif also gave a detailed briefing.
