All preparations have been completed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa to celebrate the 146th birthday of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah with national enthusiasm on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :All preparations have been completed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa to celebrate the 146th birthday of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah with national enthusiasm on Saturday.

The day would dawn with special prayers in mosques for progress and prosperity of Pakistan and eternal peace of departed souls of all martyrs of Pakistan Movement.

Government and semi government organizations besides civil society and educational institutions have planned special programs in connection with the momentous day. In this connection, a declamation competition was held in a private school Pabbi Nowshera where speakers paid glowing tributes to the legendary Quaid e Azam.

Malika Khan, a third great student said Quaid e Azam was a great leader of 20th century who changed world geography through a peaceful political struggle. "Following adaptation of historic Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940, Quaid-e-Azam had reorganized All India Muslim League (AIML) by making repeated visits to all Muslims majority provinces of the British India including Khyber Pukhtunkhwa to mobalize people and students for accomplishment of Pakistan. The great Quaid achieved the great mission within seven years by creating Pakistan on August 14, 1947.

She said in 1945, the great Quaid had received a rousing welcome when came to Islamia College Peshawar where its students and Muslim Students Federation (MSF) presented him Rs8,000 as fund for Pakistan Movement.

The people of KP had showed an immense love for Quaid-e-Azam and that is why AIML secured maximum number of seats in this province in 1946 elections and after that historic victory nobody could stop independence movement of Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The arrival of legendary leader committed to a cause of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent had moved people of KP who decorated their homes, bungalows, bazaars, markets, villages, towns and vehicles with national and Muslim League flags besides holding placards inscribed with different slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad to welcome their beloved Quaid," said another speaker Arshia Bibi.

She said a sea of people with national flags and portraits of Quaid-e-Azam had arrived from across KP and erstwhile FATA to see glimpses of their beloved leader when he came here in 1945 and later as first Governor General of Pakistan on April 12, 1948.

The great Guaid said, "I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan." He reminded the students that we have achieved the national goal of Pakistan and now it is our collective responsibility to work hard in our respective professions with a high-level of dedication, commitment and sincerity to make it one of the greatest countries of the world.

PTV and Radio Pakistan would air special programs in connection with the day while newspapers to publish supplements to pay glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam on his 146th birthday. The tribal people of seven merged tribal districts would also pay homage to Quaid e Azam by organizing walks and rallies in connection with his birthday.